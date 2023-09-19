A heavy Portland drug user who has just become a father for the first time has been jailed for 12 months on 23 charges, including multiple home invasions.
Thomas Douglas Doueal, 24, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a range of charges including two counts of aggravated burglary, thefts, breaching bail and driving offences.
He also breached a previously imposed community corrections order which he did not engage with in any way.
Doueal was jailed for 12 months, with a no-parole period of six months, with 73 days counted as already served.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was no surprise to see Doueal back in custody after he failed to grasp the opportunity presented through the previous CCO.
"You did absolutely nothing except kept using illicit drugs and and committing crimes," the magistrate told Doueal.
"Aggravated burglary is a very serious crime. The fear it causes to people when a stranger comes into their house prowling around while there, many people find deeply traumatic."
Mr Lethbridge said Doueal needed to stop and think about his "terrifying" actions.
He described Doueal as being completely out of control at the time of his offending because of his illicit drug use.
A lawyer for Doueal said her client had been using methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis at the time.
Police told the court at 5.30pm on July 7 Doueal entered the backyard of a Portland address where he was disturbed by a dog and ran from the property.
The same day Doueal entered a Portland address through the rear door while residents were at home asleep.
A resident saw a light on in his garage, noticed an offender taking his fishing gear, yelled out and the offender fled.
Crime scene officers found a black backpack containing an iPhone, two bank cards, an ice pipe and a syringe.
Forensic evidence linked the items to Doueal.
On the same day Doueal is alleged to have attended at the Canadian Rooster store where he put a hoodie over his head before he entered the rear of the store and took a handbag containing an iPhone and personal items.
He then went to the front of the store, jumped over the counter and left the premises through the front door.
Doueal was captured on security camera footage.
The next day police executed a warrant at a Portland address where they located the iPhone which they were able to unlock with the PIN and the clothes Doueal had been wearing at the fast food outlet.
On the morning of June 16 Doueal took a woman's 2008 Ford Territory, police attempted to pull him over but he refused to stop and he was arrested later that day.
Doueal has never held a driver's licence and he also tested positive for methamphetamine use.
In June Doueal stole groceries worth $30 and a guide dog charity tin from the Portland aquatic centre containing about $25.
He was on bail at the time.
Other offending involved stealing BMX bikes from kids and then trying to sell a bike back to one youth for $50 before jacking the price up to $100.
In June he also stole an electric scooter worth $799 from units and police noticed the scooter in a hallway when they were called to Doueal's address after he had a drug overdose.
They returned with a warrant the next day and recovered the scooter.
