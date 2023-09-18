Women charged over alleged bakery break-ins

The Standard
Warrnambool's Chitticks Bakery targeted by thieves twice in fortnight

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 12:11pm
Two Warrnambool women have been charged with alleged burglaries at Chitticks Bakery during the past fortnight.

