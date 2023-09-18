Women charged over alleged bakery break-ins

Two Warrnambool women have been charged with alleged burglaries at Chitticks Bakery during the past fortnight.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Laxton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a warrant was executed at a Medinah Close address in central north Warrnambool on the morning of Monday, September 18.
The warrant was executed in relation to two commercial burglaries committed at Chitticks Bakery in Albert Street, Warrnambool, at the weekend and another break-in a fortnight ago.
The detective said a 2010 Chrysler 300c sedan, which is alleged to have been stolen from Geelong 10 days ago, was also recovered.
The car is believed to be valued at about $15,000.
The two women aged in their 20s were arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged with burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.
One of the women was already on bail.
She faced a Warrnambool court briefly on Monday, September 18, and was released on bail again.
She will appear in the same court again on October 10.
Police will allege a small amount of cash, a float, was stolen from the bakery on the first occasion.
It's not alleged anything was stolen last weekend and there was no forced entry to the premises during either break-in.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.