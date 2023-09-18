The Standard
Portland woman pleads guilty to Facebook live stream stabbing

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:47pm
A Portland woman angry over a $10 drug debt stabbed a man in the stomach as another woman live streamed the ordeal on Facebook.

