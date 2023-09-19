Rising Victorian contracted fast bowler Milly Illingworth says she is "chuffed" to land her first Melbourne Stars contract and is determined to make her mark in the Women's Big Bash League.
The 18-year-old Port Campbell teenager will don the green and black for the first time this season in the WBBL after being unveiled as the franchise's latest signing.
The ninth edition of the WBBL season starts on Thursday, October 19.
Illingworth, viewed as one of Australia's most promising female cricketers, impressed in the Stars' academy matches against the Melbourne Renegades last week. The speedster snared 3-24 in the first game.
"It's something I've always wanted to have a crack at and been a big aim for me. I love T20 competitions and I think it really suits my style of bowling," she said of joining the Stars.
"I'm really excited to get going and grateful for the opportunity."
But the right-armer, a product of the Heytesbury Rebels - now Heytesbury Princetown Storm - will pour her focus on cementing a spot in Victoria's side for the opening matches of the Women's National Cricket League, which kicks off on Friday, September 22.
Victoria heads to the WACA ground in Perth to take on Western Australia on Tuesday, September 26 and Thursday, September 28 to kick off its season.
The Australian under 19 representative - who burst onto the WNCL scene last year, snaring 4-41 on debut - said she was well prepared for her first full professional campaign after completing pre-season and working hard on her game.
"It's been different to club training but I've really enjoyed it, particularly the structure and knowing what you're doing every day," she told The Standard.
"To keep on top of fitness, it's been different but I've loved it. Up until this season it's been more individual so it's obviously very different.
"It's heaps easier being motivated and getting sessions done with gym and running and batting and bowling, it's been really, really enjoyable."
With pace to burn, Illingworth said a major focus with the Victorian coaches this pre-season was on accuracy and control in her bowling.
"My accuracy and change-ups have been a big focus, they're starting to come together," she said.
"I've got a bit of an idea where the ball's going to go this year but I'm still working on my strengths such as my speed and I've enjoyed tapping into other areas of my game.
"It's a fine line between working on strengths but working on weaknesses. We stripped it back a bit at the start and it was a bit frustrating.
"We were doing just bowling drills and weren't bowling the ball but in the long run it's seriously helped me get the basics right.
"Repetitiveness in my bowling is probably something I was lacking in so it's really good."
Illingworth said it had been a challenging year juggling year 12 commitments at Emmanuel College in Warrnambool with Victorian cricket training but was relieved to officially finish school on Tuesday, September 12.
"I couldn't get the smile off my face last week a bit," she said with a laugh.
"Probably up until two months ago it was a bit too much and I decided to go unscored, so I did all the assessments and not the exams.
"I was travelling up to Melbourne on Wednesday morning and training all the way until Saturday or Sunday and then doing school Monday and Tuesdays.
"I was either doing alright with school or doing alright with cricket and the other one was lacking so I made that decision."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.