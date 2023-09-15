The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL club South Rovers searching for new 2024 senior coach

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 15 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers' Kurt Lenehan watches on during a clash against Dennington this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Rovers' Kurt Lenehan watches on during a clash against Dennington this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Gun South Rovers midfielder Kurt Lenehan says he is looking forward to taking a step back and finishing off his playing days at the club after confirming he would not throw his name into the mix to coach next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.