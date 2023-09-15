Gun South Rovers midfielder Kurt Lenehan says he is looking forward to taking a step back and finishing off his playing days at the club after confirming he would not throw his name into the mix to coach next season.
The ex-Warrnambool player served as the Lions' interim senior coach after the sudden resignation of Tim Condon in June, leading the side to three wins from its last seven matches of the 2023 campaign.
The Lions finished seventh on the Warrnambool and District league table with five wins.
Lenehan, who enjoyed another prolific season through the midfield, told The Standard while he embraced the experience of senior coaching, he was determined to recapture his best form and focus on finishing his playing career on a high.
"The role I took on was always going to be an interim position in my mind so we're currently on the hunt for a new coach," he said.
"It was going to always be a matter of seeing how it goes. But I want to finish playing footy, maybe for another couple of years or so, and I felt like balancing the two was a bit challenging in the end.
"I felt like the impact on the field was taken back a bit because you're just so worried about what else is happening as a coach.
"Once I finish playing I think I'd like to pursue it but not while I'm playing - I want to finish my playing career first and see where it leads."
He said he was unlikely to remain a senior assistant coach under the new mentor.
"I won't (be an assistant) at this stage, it'll just be a matter of who comes in I suppose," he said.
"I notified the club that I wanted to just play. They might bring in a whole new set of coaches, I'm looking forward to just focusing on playing at this stage."
