UPDATE, Monday, 9.55am:
A red Toyota Corolla hatchback stolen in Colac last week has been found in Mount Gambier.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sims, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said inquiries were ongoing in relation to the circumstances of the car being stolen and how it got to South Australia.
The vehicle was located at the weekend.
"This has become a cross-border investigation involving inter-agency cooperation," Detective Senior Constable Sims said.
"We would like to thank our colleagues in Mount Gambier for their outstanding detective work which is driving this investigation forward."
Anyone with information about the vehicle is requested to contact the Colac police station on 5232 8200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
On Friday: A red Corolla hatchback stolen from a Cobden address has been seen in Cobden.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sims, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said an offender entered an unoccupied home in Colac's Calvert Street this week.
The home was ransacked and the keys to an elderly woman's red 2012 Toyota Corolla were obtained and the vehicle driven off.
That $14,000 vehicle - with registration plates ZFC-919 - was seen by a witness in Cobden on Thursday afternoon.
"We are requesting members of the public keep an eye out for the vehicle and if you see it report the sighting to the Colac police station on 5232 0000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," Detective Senior Constable Sims said.
