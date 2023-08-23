The Standard
Mortlake and District Kindergarten achieves the highest National Quality Framework ranking

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:20pm
Mortlake and District Kindergarten educators Prue Sagnol, Jane Gough and Tracy Allsop. Picture supplied
Mortlake and District Kindergarten educators are celebrating their work being recognised with the facility achieving the highest ranking possible under the National Quality Framework.

