Mortlake and District Kindergarten educators are celebrating their work being recognised with the facility achieving the highest ranking possible under the National Quality Framework.
The National Quality Standard (NQS) sets a high national benchmark for early childhood education and care and outside school hours care services in Australia.
The kindergarten was rated as 'exceeding' National Quality Standard which is given to services which go above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven quality areas measured.
Services are assessed and rated by their regulatory authority against the NQS, and given a rating for each of the seven quality areas and an overall rating based on these results.
Mortlake was rated as exceeding in all seven areas assessed.
Centres are assessed on such as educational program and practice, children's health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.
Assessors said the Mortlake kindergarten promoted a high level of engagement with families, hosting 'stay and play' on arrival, which led to coincidental and positive discussions in relation to children's learning and development, providing opportunities for families to observe children's achievements.
It said children also took on leadership roles, with educators purposefully building children's independence, confidence, and competence.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said it was a fantastic result and was a testament to the educators' hard work and dedication.
"Research shows that getting a great start to the education journey is vital in ensuring strong educational outcomes and that's exactly what is being delivered at Mortlake," Cr Foster said.
"I'm really proud of our team who are delivering such a high-quality early education for our youngest Moyne residents and giving them the best start to their educational journey possible."
The 'exceeding' NQS result followed Koroit and Macarthur kindergartens which both achieved the rating last year.
South West TAFE early childhood teacher Natasha Broughill said being awarded the highest rating under the NQF was a "significant achievement" as it was a "sign of recognition of their team's hard work they consistently put in".
Ms Broughill congratulated the kindergarten staff and said it was a well-deserved achievement.
"We are fortunate and privileged that our students have an opportunity to complete their placement at Mortake and District Kindergarten," Ms Broughill said.
"What they see and are involved in is inspirational as it is teaching our students to be high-quality educators.
"We are confident that they are in the a great learning environment to learn the best from the best."
