Corangamite Shire is working to provide affordable housing for workers

By Clare Quirk
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
Corangamire Shire is working to provide land for housing in Simpson and Timboon.
A CRITICAL housing shortage is hitting essential workers' ability to get a rental property in the south-west as one local council works to alleviate the pressure on affordable housing.

