The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Mermaids ready for 2023 Big V one-off grand final game

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly McLaren is one of Warrnambool Mermaids' teenage cohort preparing for Saturday's Big V grand final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Molly McLaren is one of Warrnambool Mermaids' teenage cohort preparing for Saturday's Big V grand final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

EXPERIENCED Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer is confident his players will adjust to a one-off grand final after the Big V broke with tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.