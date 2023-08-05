The Standard
Warrnambool Mermaids defeat Bellarine Storm, through to decider

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 5 2023 - 11:23pm, first published 10:30pm
The Warrnambool Mermaids' bench erupts as they realise they've sealed a memorable comeback. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A never-say-die attitude and some clutch plays at the death from a pair of star veterans has helped the Warrnambool Mermaids secure Big V grand final hosting rights.

