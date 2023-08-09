A $206,000 upgrade to a dangerous Warrnambool roundabout will be the first of many traffic changes in the Botanic Road precinct, the city council says.
Blackspot funding from the federal government was secured this week to upgrade the roundabout at the corner of Queens and Botanic roads - the scene of a number of car accidents in recent years.
Now that funding - which covers the whole cost of the project - has been secured, detailed designs will be done before work can begin.
Traffic Accident Commission funding has also been secured to install a raised wombat crossing out the front of AquaZone across Queens Road to the Botanic Gardens gate.
That upgrade was still in the design phase but the new pedestrian priority crossing would be installed next year.
The planned changes are designed to slow traffic in the busy area and is part of the council's plan for major change throughout the whole Botanic Road precinct.
The council's travel smart project manager Nicole Wood said the priority list would see the next intersection in line for an upgrade further up Botanic Road near Ardlie Street and Canterbury roads.
"We're working on the whole thing," she said.
But future projects are reliant on securing external funding.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the roundabout upgrade at Queens Road was part of the Botanic Road precinct traffic management plan which was adopted by the city council last year.
"This is a high priority. This is the first one identified," she said.
"Four schools lead into this and a hospital.
"It's important not only for the safety of not only the pedestrians but also the traffic."
Cr Arnott said the plan was only ticked off last year but the the changes were already starting to be implemented.
"Some might think that's a long time ago but it's actually quick to get some action happening," she said.
The newly installed Jamieson Street raised crossing was the first project to be done under the plan.
"It's not always the big million-dollar projects. This project, which has had community input particularly from the schools, is going to have a really big effect," Cr Arnott said.
The new roundabout will have larger traffic islands, speed humps, lane improvements, lighting upgrades and sharrows on approaches.
"We have those at most of our roundabouts now. They're a signal to motorists that cyclists are in the area, and we're encouraging cyclists to come out into the lane so they can be seen," Ms Wood said.
The funding was secured under the federal government's blackspot program which is about crash reduction and to qualify the intersection has to have been the scene of at least three crashes.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
