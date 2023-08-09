The Standard
Interior works to begin on Warrnambool Base Hospital's Regional Logistics Distribution Centre

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:36am
Operations manager Brian McAdam, Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora, Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas and project manager Stephen Keen at the Regional Logistics Distribution Centre on Cooper Street. Picture by Sean McKenna.
More than 35,000 hours of labour means the city hospital's "Amazon-style" Regional Logistics Distribution Centre is ready for an interior fit-out.

