SOUTH-WEST Vietnam veterans are sharing some of the more tangible mementoes of their war service for the first time in a new display for Warrnambool.
Vietnam, by those who were there, is the first major exhibition of the conflict to be staged by the Warrnambool RSL.
Coinciding with Thursday's graveside vigils to fallen mates and the upcoming Vietnam Veterans Day on August 18, the display aims to put the spotlight on the conflict, 50 years after Australia officially ended its Vietnam involvement.
Newspaper clippings, uniforms, photos, flags, maps, medals and souvenirs are among the ephemera on display in the RSL foyer.
Warrnambool RSL president Tony Geyer said an upgraded management structure of the branch's collections had provided a timely opportunity to recognise the service of veterans and commemorate the 50th anniversary.
He said volunteer coordinator Tonia McMahon and a team of volunteers had been working closely with local veterans for several months to collate the exhibition.
Diggers' uniforms as well as a nurse's uniform from the era are on display, along with a pair of Australian Army boots worn by Warrnambool veteran Ken Cumming.
Mr Cumming said the high-quality boots were sought after by the American forces, with one US sergeant negotiating with the battalion to trade a jeep for a pair of boots.
Graveside vigils for Australia's 523 Vietnam War dead will be held across the country at 11am today, including at the Warrnambool cemetery for privates Bill Carroll and Graham Warburton, and at Camperdown and Cobden cemeteries for privates Ian Scott and Ralph Niblett respectively.
