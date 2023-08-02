The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Vietnam War memontoes on show at Warrnambool RSL

By Jenny McLaren
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL Warrnambool's volunteer co-ordinator Tonia McMahon with some of the Vietnam War memorabilia. Picture by Sean McKenna
RSL Warrnambool's volunteer co-ordinator Tonia McMahon with some of the Vietnam War memorabilia. Picture by Sean McKenna

SOUTH-WEST Vietnam veterans are sharing some of the more tangible mementoes of their war service for the first time in a new display for Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.