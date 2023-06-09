The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Philip O'Keefe blazed trail for people with MND, trialling brain computer interface

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Big Freeze events raising funds for motor neurone disease capture headlines, Philip O'Keefe blazed his own trail. He was one of the first people in the world to trial ground-breaking technology to help those with MND, sending a tweet using only his thoughts. MONIQUE PATTERSON reports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.