Now that it's sort of just not a dream off into the future, it's a reality.- Kylie Carter
All Terang College students will be on the same campus for the first time in almost 30 years next month.
Prep to grade four students will leave their Princes Highway site and join their older counterparts on the school's Strong Street campus under a $12 million project that includes Hampden Specialist School.
The specialist school will also move to the Strong Street location.
The P-4 students at Terang College will move in term three while no date has been set for the specialist school to transfer.
Terang College P-6 assistant principal Julie-Ann Kelly is excited about the changes.
"This is probably the biggest move Terang College has had since the primary school and the high school came together as one college (at the end of 1995)," she said.
"It will be great to have that true P-12 identity on one site but for us, as a partnership (with Hampden Specialist School), it will be great as we already operate as partners in schools."
Ms Kelly said the school would host a farewell to the old campus on June 18 to give the community the chance to say one final goodbye.
Some historic items located during the move include attendance rolls and physical education folders with cassette tapes.
Hampden Specialist School principal Kylie Carter said each school would complement each other because students already participated in activities together.
Ms Carter said along with Terang College, the school had campaigned for upgrades for more than 12 years. "Now that it's sort of just not a dream off into the future, it's a reality," she said.
Terang College will have a new multi-purpose library hub including four classrooms and a study nook.
Hampden will get four new classrooms, a multi-purpose room, therapy rooms for occupational therapists and speech therapists and a separate lunch room.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
