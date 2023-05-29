The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Terang College and Hampden Specialist School to co-exist on Strong Street

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now that it's sort of just not a dream off into the future, it's a reality.

- Kylie Carter
Terang College's Kath Tanner, back left, Gemma Blain, Maddi Wallace and front, Hampden Specialist School's Zoe Meade, Oscar McLeod and Kylie Carter, are excited about the Strong Street campus. Picture by Lillian Altman
Terang College's Kath Tanner, back left, Gemma Blain, Maddi Wallace and front, Hampden Specialist School's Zoe Meade, Oscar McLeod and Kylie Carter, are excited about the Strong Street campus. Picture by Lillian Altman

All Terang College students will be on the same campus for the first time in almost 30 years next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.