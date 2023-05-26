Editorial: Time to blow siren on footy umpire abuse

Aussie Rules football unites communities and provides social, health and economic benefits across the country.
It is said to be the winter lifeblood of towns across the south-west, which spring to life on Saturdays with banter and a purpose. There's volunteers who work in the canteen preparing hot dogs and coffees, past players who use game-day to renew acquaintances or maintain rituals with mates, family and friends cheering from the sidelines and of course, participants.
But for all the good the game provides, the joy, the connections, exercise and purpose, there's darker sides that need lights shone on them - umpire abuse, racism and violence.
The issues are not footy's fault. Sadly, they are part of everyday life, part of broader concerns.
For as long as footy's been played, umpires have never pleased everyone. They can't and they won't. But what happened last Saturday in the senior Hampden league match between Cobden and Portland was disturbing and out of line. Umpires walked from the field before the half-time siren upset at the abuse they had copped. Our sources tell us the abuse crossed a line - it was personal, disgusting.
"In 28 years of umpiring it's probably the worst I've had it," Gavin Sell said after he and his colleagues returned to the field and completed the rest of the match.
One or two rogue spectators ruined what should have been a good day at the footy, not just for fans but participants. Club volunteers, league and umpire officials have this week been trying to pick up the pieces.
They are united in the belief umpire abuse needs to stop. There would be no games without umpires, no outlet for spectators and massive holes in communities. Clubs are urging fans to rein in their emotions, so too leagues.
The region already has a shortage of umpires. Club volunteers have to officiate most Warrnambool and District league senior games. They too cop abuse. Do those watching from the sidelines abusing umpires do the same to their own players when they make mistakes? Of course not.
Have those abusers ever umpired? It's not easy. How would they feel if they were abused in public or in their workplaces? The behaviour wouldn't be tolerated in the office or on the factory floor, so why does it continue?
There have been four cases of umpire abuse dealt with at south-west tribunal hearings already this season and we are not even at the half-way point of the season. There has also been a call for abuse towards officials to stop after ugly incidents this season.
The Gavin Sells of footy are brave, as courageous as players backing into packs. No one would blame him if he said 'enough with this' and never umpired again. But he's the president of the umpires' association, a volunteer, a leader, who will soldier on, brave.
Just like racism, which has been a talking point at national level, and on-field violence, the line has been clearly drawn in the sand.
It's time to blow the siren. There's no room in the game for umpire abuse. It needs to be called out and stopped before it's too late. The game's future and those of our communities, depends on it.
