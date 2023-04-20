The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Johnny Anscombe and the Rubber Band have been named the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival Artist of the Year.

Updated April 20 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Johnny Anscombe and the Rubber Band have been named the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival Artist of the Year.
Johnny Anscombe and the Rubber Band have been named the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival Artist of the Year.

A band that has played at every Koroit Irish Festival since it began in 1997 has been honoured for its contribution to the Irish-Australian community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.