Hampden league president Shane Threlfall responds to confusion surrounding Portland's open-grade netball forfeit

By Matt Hughes
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 7:30pm
Portland forfeited its open-grade netball game on Saturday while fielding three lower-grade teams.
The Hampden Football Netball league has confirmed Portland was within its rights to forfeit its open-grade netball clash with Koroit on Saturday while still fielding teams in the three lower grades.

