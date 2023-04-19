The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Wannon Water called out to properties after burst main affects water quality

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The water quality at some north Warrnambool homes was affected on Tuesday after a main burst earlier that afternoon.
The water quality at some north Warrnambool homes was affected on Tuesday after a main burst earlier that afternoon.

Several north Warrnambool residents' water quality was affected on Tuesday after a water main burst in the area earlier that afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.