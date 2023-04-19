Several north Warrnambool residents' water quality was affected on Tuesday after a water main burst in the area earlier that afternoon.
Wannon Water branch manager maintenance Fred Sadler said it responded to a burst water main on a roundabout at the corner of White and Balmoral roads in Warrnambool.
Mr Sadler said a Warrnambool City Council road construction crew had been undertaking work at the roundabout.
They reported the incident at 3.27pm. Mr Sadler said one of the council's machines hit a fire plug and broke it off at the base.
Mr Sadler said the Wannon Water team arrived at 3.40pm to shut down the main and replace the fireplug.
The team then flushed the network to remove any residual sediment in the pipes, completing the work at 6pm.
"Services weren't interrupted, although some customers in the area may have noticed a drop in pressure while the repairs were being undertaken and others reported their water was dirty," Mr Sadler told The Standard on Wednesday.
"Our team attended several properties to respond to those calls."
(Some people) reported their water was dirty.- Fred Sadler
Mr Sadler advised any Wannon Water customers who were still experiencing dirty water to run a tap at the back of their property for a few minutes until the water ran clear.
