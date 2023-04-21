Why do we need to move the art gallery? Does the council have another use for the current site? Moving it and also solving another problem: move the art gallery to Flagstaff Hill and it might just make the loss-making icon a little less of a loss-making venue and that will leave the Hill a Hill to be enjoyed. Yes, fish and chips on the Hill are a great tradition. Marriage proposals, late night kiss and cuddles - yes leave the Hill and its memories and its future alone!

