Best wishes to Geoff Soma, CEO of Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre, on his retirement.
Geoff has been a close colleague of Western Victoria Primary Health Network and we have had the pleasure of working with him and WRAD over many years.
Geoff has always sought new and improved ways of delivering services to his community and services that enhanced the experience of consumers.
He has been integral in the establishment of the partnership across the south-west with Portland District Health, Brophy Family and Youth Services and Self Help Addiction Resource Centre to support the delivery of a range of WVPHN-funded alcohol and other drug services.
Geoff has also been closely involved in the establishment of the Long Acting Injectable Buprenorphine (LAIB) clinic at WRAD as well as the Portland pharmacotherapy clinic to maintain pharmacotherapy access for the community.
We wish him all the very best on his retirement.
Board, management and staff of WVPHN, Geelong
A "yes" to the Voice Referendum because everyone matters or no one matters.
Angela Lee-Ack, Dennington
Why do we need to move the art gallery? Does the council have another use for the current site? Moving it and also solving another problem: move the art gallery to Flagstaff Hill and it might just make the loss-making icon a little less of a loss-making venue and that will leave the Hill a Hill to be enjoyed. Yes, fish and chips on the Hill are a great tradition. Marriage proposals, late night kiss and cuddles - yes leave the Hill and its memories and its future alone!
Kevin Boyce, Panmure
Stay put Tim Rayner, as the Warrnambool Base Hospital should be the one moving out to Deakin University where it has room to grow and accommodate successfully medical, occupational therapist and nursing students for their practical work and their housing.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
We who live in the south-west know the advantages of living here, but at times long distances need to be travelled for some more specialised medical treatments.
Several years ago a local dentist determined that I needed several teeth removed including a couple of wisdom teeth which would have to be done at the Geelong Hospital. Given the inconvenience, I decided to just have the one troublesome tooth removed locally and worry about the rest later.
Recently, with more than a few teeth causing problems, I made an appointment at Warrnambool Dental and it was decided that all 21 remaining teeth should be removed and it could be all done at their clinic.
A week later, on a Saturday, they were all removed and I was able to travel home a couple of hours later. Honestly, none of my fears about such major surgery have been realised; in the past I have experienced more discomfort from the extraction of a single tooth.
Dr. Hurria was assisted by Senior FANZCA Anaesthetist Dr Walid Aly who, while based in Melbourne, provides his caring and professional expertise to all regional locations travelling as, and when, required.
I cannot but marvel at how things have changed in recent years. Through the efforts of both of these doctors - and those who assist them - I believe we have the best care and equipment available right here in our own backyard and want to thank both doctors and make known to others how fortunate we are here.
John Montgomery, Dunkel
Heart disease is Australia's leading cause of death and tragically takes the life of one Australian every 30 minutes. The good news is, heart disease is largely preventable.
The bad news? Our best tool for heart disease prevention - the Medicare Heart Health Check - is about to expire. We are seeking a guarantee from the Australian Government that funding will continue beyond June 30 this year.
Almost 440,000 Australians have seen their GP for a Medicare-subsidised Heart Health Check since they were introduced.
The Heart Foundation is asking the government to invest $11.5 million per year to continue subsidising Heart Health Checks into the future.
This is a relatively small investment compared to the $1 billion in healthcare costs that could be saved with broad uptake of Heart Health Checks in high-risk Australians and more importantly, the 67,000 heart attacks, strokes and heart disease-related deaths that could be prevented over five years.
It's not too late for your readers to take action: I urge you to please help us save Medicare Heart Health Checks by signing our petition, writing to local MPs and sharing the petition with friends and family.
To take action, please click here.
David Lloyd, CEO, National Heart Foundation of Australia
