Motorbike enthusiasts will be riding from Hamilton to Portland this weekend for a special cause.
The event will raise funds for Destiny Anderson-Harvey, a single mother battling stage three breast cancer.
Ms Anderson-Harvey was diagnosed just weeks after her mother died in September last year.
Knights Social Motorcycle Club member Peter Gilding learnt of Ms Anderson-Harvey's situation through a mutual friend.
"I thought 'well, she's having a hard time of it, let's try to do something for her," he said.
Mr Gilding is hoping to raise $10,000 through donations, registration fees, raffles, an auction and a sausage sizzle.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Anderson-Harvey was completely overwhelmed with the support.
"I just think it's quite amazing, it's been very emotional," she said.
"A big thank you from me to absolutely everyone involved and especially to Peter."
As a hairdresser by trade, Ms Anderson-Harvey has been unable to work due to the cancer.
"Some people say to me 'oh my God, poor you' but you know what? There are people far worse off than I am," she said. "You've got to a have a really positive attitude to get through these things."
Despite having chemotherapy on Thursday, Ms Anderson-Harvey said she would "absolutely" be attending the Saturday ride.
Motorbikes and cars can register for $20 and $25, respectively, opposite McDonalds in Hamilton from 9am.
"I'm just rapt with the whole Portland and Hamilton community for getting behind it all, it's fantastic," Mr Gilding said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.