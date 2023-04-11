If your phone has an app or function that prevents distraction while driving, you can use that,

Consider putting your phone on silent and out of reach, or turn it off,

Divert all calls to voicemail,

Pull over safely and park to make or receive a call,

Plan breaks in your trip for phone calls,

Tell your family and friends not to call when you know you'll be driving,

If you are using your phone hands free, warn callers you are driving and may have to end the call,

Don't make calls in heavy traffic, poor road conditions or bad weather,

Never look up phone numbers,

Never read or send text messages, and