South-west police are warning motorists about new laws in relation to drivers using or being shown electronic devices.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae said the new rules came into effect from March 31.
The new fine is $555 fine and four demerit points.
The major change is that the offence now covers a range of electronic devices, including mobile phones, iPads and smart watches - or being shown a display on an electronic device by a passenger.
"We are issuing heaps of fines," the unit commander said.
"Even if a passenger is showing you something on an electronic device, that's now an offence.
"Police are taking these new offences extremely seriously and just in the past couple of weeks I'm seeing members issuing significant numbers of penalty notices.
"Drivers need to be aware there are consequences for these actions.
"Distraction is a major contributing factor to road trauma."
The VicRoads website says a learner or probationary driver is not allowed to use a mobile phone or electronic device for any purpose while driving.
"It's a proven fact that using a mobile phone while driving can be distracting," a spokeswoman said.
"Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds or more doubles your crash risk. Research shows that the behaviour of a manual or visual distraction whilst driving causes crashes and near misses," she said.
During the Easter long weekend statewide Operation Nexus police detected almost 8000 traffic offences, including 343 mobile phone offences, that's almost $200,000 in fines and a jump of 31 per cent on last year's figures.
It follows a shocking start to the year on Victoria's roads with 89 lives lost, up 25 per cent on the five-year average.
There have been six lives lost in the south-west.
Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said the number of offences detected indicated some drivers had a blatant disregard for road rules and for the safety of all road users.
"Considering the start to the year we've had, we would hope that more people would heed the warnings and make a conscious effort to drive safely, particularly at Easter," he said.
"Time and time again, it is those behaviours such as speed, impaired driving and distraction primarily caused by mobile phone use that are contributing to road trauma, yet we continue to detect thousands of motorists for these offences.
"Everyone thinks road trauma won't happen to them, until it's too late," he said.
Sergeant McRae said a mobile phone could be important in an emergency.
"If you need to use your mobile phone to call for help, stop and park safely where you will not endanger yourself or other road users," she said.
