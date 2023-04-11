The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police chief: Even looking at an electronic device displayed by a passenger is now an offence

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae is warning drivers new rules about electronic devices are now in place.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae is warning drivers new rules about electronic devices are now in place.

South-west police are warning motorists about new laws in relation to drivers using or being shown electronic devices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.