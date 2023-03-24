The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman adds tongue tie, winkers on Fortunate Kiss for Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:15pm
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman resumes four-year-old mare Fortunate Kiss at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman hopes a gear change will help the chances of his unlucky mare Fortunate Kiss in a $150,000 mares race at Flemington on Saturday.

