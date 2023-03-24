WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman hopes a gear change will help the chances of his unlucky mare Fortunate Kiss in a $150,000 mares race at Flemington on Saturday.
Fortunate Kiss, who resumes from a break, will run with a tongue tie on and winkers for the first time in the 1100-metre contest.
Bowman said Fortunate Kiss had trialled well with the gear on at Camperdown.
She's been unlucky in a few of her races.- Daniel Bowman
"We just thought the tongue tie and winkers may help her jumping away from the barriers," he told The Standard. "She's traditionally been a bit slow out of the barriers. We just want her to jump from the gates with the other horses.
"Fortunate Kiss' been unlucky in a few of her races. She has won two of her 16 starts and with an ounce of luck she could have had another couple of wins to her name. We've always had a good opinion of her but she just needs that bit of luck in her races."
Former Koroit-based jockey Declan Bates, who now resides in Ballarat, has been booked to ride the four-year-old on Saturday.
Warrnambool trainers Tom Dabernig, Symon Wilde and Maddie Raymond have runners at Flemington.
Dabernig saddles up Hasseltoff while Duchess Of Dorset and Aurora's Symphony are Wilde's runners on the nine-race program.
Raymond accepted with Heart Of Pussiance.
Meanwhile, local trainer Matthew Williams heads to Sydney with his talented mare Toregene.
The lightly-raced four-year-old, who has won four of her eight starts, runs in the $250,000 Group Two Emancipation Stakes at Rosehill.
Early betting markets rate Toregene a $9.50 chance to win the 1500-metre race.
