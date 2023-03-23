Man charged with using stolen bank card to appear in court

A 32-year-old Portland man will appear in the Warrnambool court on Friday charged with evading police and stealing $500 from an associate.
A police spokesman said that at noon on Thursday police officers executed a search warrant at an Oswald Court address in Portland.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will allege that the man was seen driving at 10am on Monday this week on Madeira Packet Road in Portland.
When officers attempted to intercept the vehicle the man accelerated away, evading police.
The theft charges relate to allegations the man stole an associate's bank card and then used the card to withdraw $500 on March 15.
The man is known to police, has an extensive criminal history and police will oppose bail, claiming he is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
Long-time senior journalist
