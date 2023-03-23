The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police allege the man withdrew $500 from an associate's bank account

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with using stolen bank card to appear in court

A 32-year-old Portland man will appear in the Warrnambool court on Friday charged with evading police and stealing $500 from an associate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.