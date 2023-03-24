Logans Beach will host round two of Bodyboarding Victoria's state titles this weekend, with Warrnambool's Luke Palmer hoping the event can help return the sport to its halcyon days in the region.
Palmer, who is involved with BV, is one of three Warrnambool entrants in the two-day event, alongside wife Kylie and Travis Craig.
It marks the first time in more than a decade Warrnambool has held a state event, with Palmer excited to see its potential impacts.
"We used to have a very big following of bodyboarding in Warrnambool," he said.
"We used to have West Coast Bodyboarders. They were around for a bit. But I guess just as everyone grew up and no-one wanted to put the effort in for all the admin stuff and that, it's kind of fell off.
"About a year ago I jumped on-board with Bodyboarding Vic and Trav jumped on about six-months ago and we're just trying to get everyone all frothing again about getting bodyboarding going in Warrnambool."
The plumber by trade said he hoped the event, which attracts the state's best, would inspire people to return to bodyboarding and compete.
"A lot of the guys sit around the fringe not that interested in competing but I'm hoping this will bring back the burst for a bit of competition and fun," he said.
Kylie, who owns Palmer towels - a major sponsor of the titles - with her husband, is eager for the event.
She started surfing again about six years ago post having kids and has gotten into bodyboarding the past two after previously "dabbling".
"I'm still very much in the beginner stage at the moment," she said. "But there's a couple of women in the club, so we all go out just for a bit of fun."
Palmer had his fingers-crossed for favourable conditions at the weekend.
"I think we could get lucky, it should be pretty solid," he said.
BV president Chris Watson said interest in the titles had been "quite extensive", with the event to become an annual occurrence in Warrnambool.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
