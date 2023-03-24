South Warrnambool premiership co-captain Carly Watson says her playing group is ready to put its breakthrough Hampden league flag behind it as it strives to go to even greater heights in 2023.
Speaking to The Standard ahead of next week's season opener, Watson said the team had celebrated their open flag triumph well but understood as reigning premiers they needed to look forward to a new challenge with fresh eyes.
"As much as it's an absolute pleasure to win a premiership, I think we all understand that's its something we need to put behind us and start again," she said.
"We're not thinking about it too much and we've had the time to celebrate but now moving onto bigger and better things."
The goal defender, who enters her third season at South, will lead the squad alongside co-captain Annie Blackburn, with both earning the nod for a second year following a peer vote.
"That's super exciting, and hopefully we can take that leadership role to a whole new level and really chip in that way," Watson said of the captaincy. "It was really promising and nice to hear they still wanted Annie and myself to lead the team.
"I felt we shared the role last year really well, we contributed in different ways in both games and training. We have very much aligned values."
Another player expected to provide leadership and versatility to South's line up is the returning Ally O'Connor.
"It depends game-to-game, I don't think there is anyone with set positions," Watson said when asked on O'Connor's expected position. "I think that's the beauty of the team this year, we have such a solid team on-and-off the court that allows for movement. She is so versatile as is everyone else."
Watson, a past league best-and-fairest, is expecting South Warrnambool's grand final rivals Cobden to be the team to beat in 2023, though the two clubs' first meeting won't come until round nine. But with the competition in a strong position and eight of the 10 clubs experiencing coaching changes, Watson believes every club can be competitive on their day.
"They'll (Bombers) be strong again, they haven't really lost anyone," Watson said. "But with that being said we haven't seen anyone... or what people have done in the pre-season so we can't take that away from teams either.
"It's very unknown and that's the beauty."
South Warrnambool has back-to-back away clashes to start the year, with Port Fairy in round one on April 1 and Koroit in the Hampden league's Good Friday clash on April 7.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
