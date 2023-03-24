Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer has challenged his young playing list to step up as on-court leaders after letting an overtime encounter slip from its grasp.
The Mermaids were largely in control of their round one clash against Bellarine last Saturday, before minor mistakes saw the Storm tie the game to run away with the win in overtime. In a turnaround from last season, all five on the court in the dying minutes were 17 or younger.
"We didn't close it out, we didn't grab the big rebounds. We travelled twice in the last three minutes resulting in turn-overs," Primmer said. "We'll get better."
The Mermaids add Amy Wormald back into its line up ahead of Saturday's home game against Melbourne University, with either Ava Bishop (injury to test) or Poppy Myers coming out of the 12-player rotation.
Primmer said Wormald would add an experienced presence on court, but others needed to step up in the absence of last season's veterans in Katie O'Keefe, Louise Brown and Kate Sewell.
"We're not going to get anymore experienced, with the exception of Amy... so they've got to take ownership of the group," he said. "We need people to become leaders in the group."
Primmer said the ability to close out close matches was a learning curve when stepping up to senior basketball.
"It's about being strong and knowing the other team is coming at you," he said. "They're two down so they're going to do what they can, foul you, send you to the line."
The championship coach noted several positives out of its round one loss, including the play of Cigi Lual. Lual's defensive efforts and energy off the bench impressed, while Dakota Crichton and Matilda Sewell had double-doubles.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
