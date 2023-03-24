Sitting at a table at the Warrnambool Hotel over shared beers, John McNamara and Ronnie Burns' bond is as clear as day.
The best of mates, who were both drafted to AFL clubs but lived very different professional careers, have shared close to three decades of what could be described as an unlikely friendship for the now 50-year-olds.
McNamara, who grew up on a farm in Yambuk, was a former number four draft pick to North Melbourne out of Port Fairy in 1988. But starting at the tender age of 16, and despite his natural talent, he was unable to break through for a game across five seasons and three clubs.
Meanwhile Burns, a five-time leading goal kicker at Geelong, went onto to play 154 games across two clubs for 262 goals and shared the field with the likes of Billy Brownless and Gary Ablett Snr. He is also one of a few to play alongside both Ablett Snr and Jnr.
"You've got to put that around, they played alongside me," Burns said with a laugh.
McNamara praised Burns' dedication to his distinguished football career.
"It's amazing, the same dedication Rocket had with sport, you don't play (close to) 200 games if you're not dedicated and doing something right... he's brought that from football and transitioned them into a professional life," he said. "If I had have worked as hard on the football as I do within the business... would of, could of, should of, I could have played 300 games."
McNamara went on to play for more than 20 clubs across his playing career, including returning to his home club Port Fairy in 2005, alongside Burns.
In what could be considered Hampden league folklore, the pair were sent to the sin bin during the 2005 grand final at a critical juncture, with the Seagulls going on to lose to Terang Mortlake by 21 points. After, their coach Brad Sholl famously didn't talk to the pair for up to six months after the loss.
Speaking to Port Fairy's fortune on the eve of the 2023 Hampden league season, McNamara is optimistic the club can rebound from its winless 2022 season under new senior coach Dustin McCorkell.
He said McCorkell, a former Warrnambool premiership player and coach, would be well embraced by the Port Fairy community, with wife Sarah a former Seagulls netballer and coach.
"I dare say, from what I can hear, he's a very professional type of character," McNamara said. "That's what you need at football clubs. You don't want to take the fun out of it, but you certainly need a good leader at the helm. With his years of experience and success he's had with Warrnambool, I'm sure he'll be able to infiltrate that into the team."
McNamara said it would come down to McCorkell getting 10-to-15 per cent out of the players who just made the grade each week rather than its stars.
"You only need a team of triers to be competitive," he said. "And that competitiveness starts to turn into a few wins and that turns into belief."
He recalled what it was like to play for Port Fairy during a year it went all the way through to the grand final, with its success galvanising the community.
"A lot of towns are built off the back of sport," he said.
For Burns, who enjoyed eight years in the AFL system, his time at Port Fairy remains a highlight of his time in the sport.
"Someone asked me, 'what was the best years you had in football' and I said 'Port Fairy'," Burns said. "It brought characters into the club."
Burns, who lives in Gisborne, and McNamara, based in Ballarat, said they enjoyed getting back to Warrnambool and the south-west, in large part to catch up with McNamara's father Mick, who has farmed on the land at Yambuk for more than 70 years.
While McNamara and Burns' friendship burns bright, the former reveals Burns' relationship with Mick is just as special.
"Mick loves him like his own son," McNamara said. "They've got an amazing bond with one another, all of us, the three of us."
McNamara said his father's belief and faith in him when starting a business - Yambuk Labour Solutions - was significant.
"I said I wanted to get back into labour hire and my dad said 'I'll back you, I'll support you'," McNamara said. "He's proud of the name and proud of Ronnie and I."
McNamara said the business - which is 24 months old - provided a pathway for Indigenous and Torres Strait islanders to go on and find stable long-term work, with its name holding special meaning.
"I love what Yambuk stood for in regards to Aboriginal language, it stands for big red kangaroo, full moon or running water," McNamara said.
McNamara said he was passionate about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders getting genuine representation in a flourishing industry - which includes traffic control and civil labour - leading him to reach out to his best mate about coming on board as managing director.
"That being said, being a white fella, I needed a brother boy," McNamara said. "No-one better than Ronnie Burns. 27 years we've been best mates and he was coming back from being up in Cairns coaching up there."
Burns, who had little experience in the industry, credited McNamara's passion for the project.
"I just said 'let's give it a crack mate'," Burns said. "But we said if we're going to do it, let's do it right. John set it up and we started getting the traction when I got down here."
Burns said the company welcomed workers of all ages and gender.
"We do it from grassroots, people who want to change industry, people from low socio-economic income environment, we give them opportunities," he said. "It's about getting our mob out there and working in this industry."
The friends explain their grander goal in all of this is resetting a generational mindset as they work to change the ignorance around the Indigenous culture.
"It's not just about the here and now," McNamara said. "The rest takes care of itself, if you're genuinely invested in people... you get that back from people."
They hope to extend more into the Western District, and create a pool of workers who live in those communities to work the jobs.
"Everyone will get an opportunity and seat at the table if they have the right attitude and ethics," McNamara said.
The pair hope their three decade friendship is something that can filter down into the business.
"27 years of heartache, love and respect... our ups-and-downs Ronnie and I have experienced with each other as friends, some of them have been traumatic, through my mum's death and a few other situations when you hit hurdles.
"It runs deep... they (workers) feel the energy. If they ever want a cuddle go to him (Ronnie), if they want hard and fast and the right thing, come to me."
