A proposed $30,000 expansion to a Curdievale quarry could help meet a "desperate need" for agricultural limestone across Corangamite Shire.
South Coast Lime has lodged an application with the council to establish a second staged quarry pit at its existing Timboon-Curdievale Road site.
It states "growing demand" from croppers for agricultural limestone has left the current extractive site near-exhausted, with cropping in the northern regions of the shire overtaking sheep and beef farming.
The proposed new site, which is occupied by grazing pasture, would have a lifespan of about 50 years and help cart output into all areas within the shire in addition to wheat farming areas further north.
The planning documents concede some amenity impact would occur including the presence of more traffic, though the proponents state they would implement a number of safety improvements in the nearby road network to offset that impact.
It also flagged visual impact to abutting properties would occur, particularly to landholders to the west of the Curdies River and south of the site, but that could not be ameliorated.
But it notes there would be no permanent loss of agricultural land as the site would revert to agricultural production at its end-of-life.
Corangamite Shire residents have until March 29 to make a submission on the proposal.
