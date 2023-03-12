People battling with mental health and addiction issues will be able to seek help through a new program in the region.
Funding of $1.3 million per annum for three years has been secured for a partnership involving Mind Australia, Brophy Family and Youth Services, Western Regional Alcohol and Drug centre (WRAD), Portland District Health and genU.
Western Victoria Primary Health Network (WVPHN) chief executive officer Rowena Clift said the partnership would have the task of delivering mental health and alcohol and other drugs (AOD) services that target the individual needs of health care clients who were seeking a holistic approach to their health support.
"The regional care partnerships model is about care and coordination," Ms Clift said.
"Each client will be supported by a team of health care providers with specialist skills and knowledge to lead them through the journey to better health."
Ms Clift said the aligned health care agencies would guide clients toward the support that is best suited to their needs no matter where they live in the region.
"Importantly, this includes ensuring services are sensitive to cultural needs," she said.
"We have also combined mental health and AOD under the single support umbrella. Not every patient will need support for both but for those who do, it will be a smoother and more coordinated experience when working toward improving their health and wellbeing.
"This new approach will establish more effective local health networks, consistent with recommendations from the Victorian Royal Commission into Mental Health to improve the accessibility and delivery of mental health support services."
Mind Australia chief executive officer Gill Callister said the regional care partnership for mental health and AOD was a ground-breaking service model that would provide tailored support through an integrated suite of mental health and alcohol and other drug services."
"People experiencing co-occurring mental health and wellbeing challenges as well as addiction will be able to access holistic wrap around support in one place, so that they can get the help they need to recover, stay well and to live fulfilling and independent lives in the community," Ms Callister said.
"Mind is proud to be the lead agency in this consortium and will work closely with Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Centre, Portland District Health, genU, and Brophy Family and Youth Services to provide these much-needed support services to communities in south-west Victoria."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.