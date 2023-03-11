Man's body found at Allansford

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a man's body was found at Allansford on Sunday morning.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said a man's body was located deceased near rocks on Buckleys Road about 8.10am.
"The exact circumstances are yet to be determined but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage," the spokeswoman said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
IN OTHER NEWS
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.