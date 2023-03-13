The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland medical clinic hires three new doctors

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland medical clinic bucks doctor shortage, recruits three new GPs

A Portland medical clinic has just welcomed three new GPs at a time when most south-west clinics are struggling to find any.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.