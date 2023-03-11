A commercial property in Warrnambool's CBD is on the market.
The 94-square-metre property at 161A Liebig Street is being sold via expressions of interest through Ludeman Real Estate.
Agent James Wright said it was rare to find a commercial space in such a prime location.
He said he believed commercial investors looking for a yield return would be interested in the property, which listed late last week.
Mr Wright said he was also expecting interest from existing business owners wanting to own their own premises instead of paying rent.
"It's located in a high foot traffic position, making it an ideal branding position for any retail sales or service business," he said.
"It's ideal for prominent franchises looking for that high branding position."
Mr Wright said it was a rare opportunity, with vacancy rates in the CBD low.
"The opportunity presents a tightly held Liebig street position and rare vacant possession conditions," he said.
Expressions of interest close on March 31.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
