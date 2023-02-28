Corangamite Shire Council will take steps to fast track the re-zoning of land critical to unlocking housing before the state government's windfall gains tax takes effect.
The council unanimously voted to lead its own planning scheme amendment process to re-zone land for the Unlocking Housing Timboon project at a monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
That's in contrast to the Victorian Government's Development Facilitation and Priority Projects Program which is being used for the council's Unlocking Housing in Simpson project.
The move would have to be approved by the Minister for Planning, but if successful is expected to speed up authorisation and processing.
Re-zoning land is critical for the delivery of the project. As it stands, the site is comprised of three individual lots and an unmade road reserve.
The amendment would ensure the property does not fall within two zones.
As such, councillors explained a planning permit application to subdivide the land and re-align the boundaries would be submitted independently and processed by the council's planning department.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said it was critical the amendment was made before July 1 when new legislation would come into play.
"We don't need to see the progress stall at this point in time, so therefore the plan is to get the amendment done in a timely and well considered manner," he said.
"We need to get it done before it's subject to the windfall gains tax which will hit pretty hard. We need to get this done and in a hurry."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
