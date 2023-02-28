The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council hopes to speed-up re-zoning to unlock houses in Timboon

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 28 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:20pm
Corangamite Shire councillors are working to speed-up the re-zoning of land critical to the delivery of the Unlocking Housing Timboon project.

Corangamite Shire Council will take steps to fast track the re-zoning of land critical to unlocking housing before the state government's windfall gains tax takes effect.

