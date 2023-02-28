The Standard
Corangamite Shire residents set to receive glass recycling service

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:17pm, first published 9:15pm
Corangamite Shire Council will soon roll out a fourth bin dedicated to recycling glass products.

About 5500 properties across Corangamite Shire are set to receive a dedicated bin for glass products after councillors unanimously voted to adopt an expanded kerbside collection contract on Tuesday night.

