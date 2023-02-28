About 5500 properties across Corangamite Shire are set to receive a dedicated bin for glass products after councillors unanimously voted to adopt an expanded kerbside collection contract on Tuesday night.
Residents across the shire are serviced by a weekly kerbside landfill collection using 120-litre wheelie bins and an alternating fortnightly collection of recyclables and food organics and garden organics using 240 litre bins.
But an additional monthly glass collection and a fourth, 120 litre bin will soon be added to the service.
Under changes required by the Victorian Circular Economy (Waste Reduction and Recycling) Act 2021, glass recyclables are no longer able to be recycled through the yellow co-mingled recycling bin.
But the council was already considering changes to its contract with Wheelie Waste as it neared its five-year expiration, including the consideration of separate glass recycling collection, increased FOGO collection and specific co-mingled recycling services.
The tender was advertised for a six-week period from October 26, 2022 and just one tenderer - Wheelie Waste - applied. The application provided comparable service levels and value for money with the existing servicing contract.
The new contract will commence in July.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the new glass collection service was a welcome addition.
"Coming up in the new future part of this contract will include glass collection," he said.
"It certainly fits into the circular economy space."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
