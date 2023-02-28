The Standard
Koroit Theatre completing revamp thanks to Moyne Shire Council grant

By Ben Silvester
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:23pm, first published February 28 2023 - 5:38pm
The Koroit Theatre has undergone a major revamp as its community-run management committee restore it as an entertainment hub for the growing town. Picture file

The Koroit Theatre is the biggest beneficiary of Moyne Shire's latest community grants, securing crucial cash for new seating as it completes a major revamp.

