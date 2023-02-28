The Koroit Theatre is the biggest beneficiary of Moyne Shire's latest community grants, securing crucial cash for new seating as it completes a major revamp.
The community-run theatre has been owned by the council since closing as a cinema in 1980, but recently had its front foyer, upstairs mezzanine and toilets re-painted, new lighting and big-screen televisions installed, along with a bar upgrade as its management committee transforms it into a key asset for the growing town.
The theatre's current seating is a motley collection of hand-me-down chairs well overdue for replacement, so the committee has ordered 300 new high-end seats with a price tag of $30,000.
The council voted to tip in $14,025 at its February meeting, with the committee raising the balance along with a $4000 contribution from Pacific Hydro.
Committee member Sharon Wohlers said the chairs, which will arrive in May, had been on the agenda for a while.
"The theatre is looking really good at the moment and the new chairs will help take it to another level," she said.
"It's an amazing venue, the 300 chairs will be used downstairs and we have 210 of the original cinema seats in great condition upstairs."
The latest round of council grants also saw almost $11,000 go to the Koroit Football Netball Club, $6300 to the Hawkesdale and District Development Committee, and $3366 to the newly formed Port Fairy Little Athletics Club.
Almost $20,000 was also spread across six other projects everywhere from Port Fairy to Nirranda to Woorndoo.
At the February meeting the council chief executive and councillors pointed out the Community Assistance Fund still had $90,000 unspent, and suggested any groups with small projects in mind should get in contact as soon as possible.
The third round of grants is about to open and will be available for proposals until April 3.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
