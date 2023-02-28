Planning for a new "cutting-edge" tech school in Warrnambool has begun, in a move that is set to change the way people think about tech schools.
Warrnambool will be one of six locations to get a cut of $116 million to create the new centre which would be built on South West TAFE's city campus.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora first announced the project before the state election in November last year.
"This is a very exciting project which will change the way we think about tech schools," she said.
"This technology hub will explore the vital sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics needed for our future."
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said the tech school would offer specialist learning programs and give students the opportunity to learn skills in high-demand areas such as clean energy, robotics and advanced manufacturing.
"Planning has started on Warrnambool's new tech school, which will give local students more opportunities to develop high-tech STEM skills and find the right career path - taking them from school to industry and beyond," Ms Hutchins said.
The future Warrnambool Tech School will offer specialist one or two-day "immersive high-tech" STEM programs to secondary schools across the region
Built on South West TAFE's city campus, it would support 5000 students from schools across the south-west and is modelled on similar tech schools opened in other centres across Victoria including Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
