The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Planners take the next step in establishing a new tech school in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie Gaston, Maya Fary, Liam Williams and Jacinta Ermacora at the announcement of a new tech school for Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna

Planning for a new "cutting-edge" tech school in Warrnambool has begun, in a move that is set to change the way people think about tech schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.