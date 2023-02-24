A 23-year-old man has been flown to a Melbourne hospital in a serious but stable condition after coming to grief while swimming at Warrnambool's Logan's Beach.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson said the alarm was raised at about 2.30pm, with the rescue lasting about an hour.
"An Italian tourist has been enjoying the day and gotten himself into mischief, porpoising into the sandbar and he's been taken to the Alfred," he said.
"It's just another reminder why you should be swimming at flagged and patrolled beaches."
SES, Ambulance Victoria and members of Victoria Police attended the incident.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
