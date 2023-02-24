The Standard
Male Italian tourist, 23, flown to The Alfred after being rescued from Warrnambool's Logan's Beach

By Jessica Greenan
February 24 2023
A 23-year-old man has been flown to a Melbourne hospital in a serious but stable condition after coming to grief while swimming at Warrnambool's Logan's Beach.

