A Big Ride for a Big Life was held on February 24 to raise money for students' better mental health

Updated February 24 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 10:11am
More than $109,000 was raised in this year's A Big Ride for a Big Life held on Friday. The Standard photographer Sean McKenna was at Lake Pertobe as riders finished the gruelling ride from Melbourne to Warrnambool.

