The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cyclists' Big Ride to better students' mental health from Melbourne to Warrnambool on February 24

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Callaghan, Olivia Edwinsmith, Kyle Lewis, Sienna Cowland, Shane Wilson and Clare Monk at the launch of Big Ride for Big Life at West Warrnambool Primary School. Picture by Anthony Brady

Community members will cycle from Melbourne to Warrnambool to support better mental health for students at south-west schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.