Community members will cycle from Melbourne to Warrnambool to support better mental health for students at south-west schools.
The Big Ride supports Big Life, a Warrnambool initiative working in local schools building the mental health of students.
The charity ride will run on February 24, with cyclists travelling 300 kilometres from Melbourne to Warrnambool.
Organisers of the ride and program Shane Wilson and Steve Callaghan, school staff and students put painted handprints onto Callaghan Motors vehicles at the event launch at Warrnambool West Primary School on February 16.
The ride will end at Lake Pertobe with a celebration that will include Warrnambool mayor Deb Arnott and champion cyclist Lisa Jacobs.
Cyclists will wear armbands and hold a minute's silence to honour Rick McInerney, who died in an accident at Illowa on February 10 while training for the event.
Mr Wilson said the program aimed to expand to more schools this year.
"The children live in a stressful world." he said.
"None of us can change that part, but we can change how the children deal with it."
He said the program provided children with the tools and techniques to take care of their mental health.
One rider taking part is the child and family consultant Olivia Edwinsmith.
"I'm a regular cyclist and I love investing in my local community," she said.
"I love how this initiative is really grassroots, it's from the ground up supporting our young people.
"I've ridden and raised money for Big Life for the past three years but it's a pleasure to now work at a school where I'm seeing Big Life in action."
Warrnambool West Primary School principal Clare Monk said Big Life was a fundamental part of its wellbeing program.
"Students learn the strategies to deal with the ups-and-downs of everyday life, and it builds on their resilience," she said.
For more details visit abigride.com.au
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
