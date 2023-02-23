A long-time supporter of A Big Ride believes the preventative nature of A Big Life's work in Warrnambool and district schools is one of its greatest strengths.
Warrnambool equine veterinarian Michael Wraight will complete his fourth Big Ride on Friday, cycling 293.1km from Melbourne to Warrnambool to raise funds for A Big Life - a mental health initiative based in the city.
Mr Wraight said A Big Life, which runs in eight local schools, was a positive example of an initiative aiming to make children more resilient and able to face up to life's inevitable issues.
"It seems to affect everyone," Mr Wraight said of the mental health crisis.
"Everyone knows of someone who has either (died by) suicide or have severe mental health problems. All the government funding goes into the mental health crisis in the form of counselling services or crisis services for poor mental health but very little goes into preventative measures. "To me, a dollar spent in prevention is much more effective than many more dollars spent in trying to patch up the problems once they exist."
Mr Wraight, 59, said his own children, who were now adults, knew people who died by suicide in high school.
"Going through high school, all of them were touched by suicide in their year level... either friends or friends of friends, who were lost to suicide," he said. "That's a terrible situation."
Mr Wraight, who is excited by the challenge of the The Big Ride, said he considered cycling a social outlet which helped strengthen his own mental health.
"For me it's a real positive part of my life, to meet up with friends and ride with them, have breakfast or a coffee after," he said. The Big Ride surpassed its $100,000 goal on Thursday. Riders are expected to arrive at Lake Pertobe from 3.30pm on Friday.
