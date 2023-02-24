The gender pay gap remains a prominent issue both nationwide and within Victoria. Full-time female workers in Victoria earn $314.7 less per week on average than males, a nearly 19 per cent difference. Over the past decade the gap has oscillated, dropping from 24 per cent in 2012 to just 14 per cent in 2019, but blowing back out again through the pandemic to a peak of 19.5 per cent in mid-2022.