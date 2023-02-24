Warrnambool's Kylie Nelligan never got the chance to meet her grandfather but every year she gets to know him a little better from his mates who gather to remember those who died in an army training exercise.
Every year, Ms Nelligan and her family attend the memorial service for the little-known tragedy alongside dozens of survivors from the commando units who were rescued after being washed out to sea.
Her grandfather, warrant officer George "Taffy" Drakopoulos, was one of three who didn't return that night in what is now known as The Rip Incident.
There were 76 commandos and other reservists involved in the ill-fated exercise that night on February 17, 1960.
They set out at night in army ducks, kayaks and zodiac inflatable craft from Point Lonsdale across Port Phillip Bay to "ambush" the Point Nepean Army base.
"It was a training exercise that turned to tragedy," Ms Nelligan said.
"They got half way and there was a freak storm that came. Huge waves and they got washed 11 kilometres out to sea and they were treading water for hours and hours.
"There was a huge rescue mission and there was a huge boat that came and saved a lot of the commandos. A lot of fishermen were out helping.
"Granddad, he was treading water for hours apparently. Terrible."
Ms Nelligan's mum, Denise, was just five when the accident happened.
"They came to the door and told Nan. Apparently Nan collapsed, she fainted," she said.
The loss was hard on her nan, Rita, who then had to face a life without her husband and having to raise her two children - who were aged eight and five at the time - on her own.
"It was very hard for my mum and brother...growing up in that era with a single mum. Birthdays, Christmases were very hard," she said.
Ms Nelligan said that when her mum passed away about four years ago, she discovered a letter in her drawer that her grandfather had sent her mum just before the tragedy.
"The letter said he was missing the family, and told her he would be home soon," she said.
But he didn't return, and the first Ms Nelligan knew about the letter when when she was going through her mum's things.
"It broke my heart when I read that. Poor mum. She held on to it all those years," Ms Nelligan said.
This year's memorial service last weekend at Queenscliff was the first without her Nan, who passed away in December.
"It was a tough day," she said.
"She loved going, and the commandos would take really good care of her."
After the tragedy, the commando unit rallied to help finish the house Taffy had been building for his family on a soldier settlement property at Seaford.
Rita lived there here whole life. "She never remarried," Ms Nelligan said.
But each year she learns more about her grandfather.
"It's always nice to meet my grandfather's commando unit," she said.
"Because I didn't meet him it's really special that I get to hear little stories about what he was like as a man.
"They say he was very tough but he was fair...pretty much a perfectionist."
Taffy - a nickname given to him because of his welsh birthplace - is remembered each year for his good sense of humour and being a great role model for his soldiers.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
