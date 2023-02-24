The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool woman remembers grandfather who died in army training tragedy off Queenscliff

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Kylie Nelligan with a picture of her grandfather that was killed in a little-known army tragedy. Picture by Eddie Guererro

Warrnambool's Kylie Nelligan never got the chance to meet her grandfather but every year she gets to know him a little better from his mates who gather to remember those who died in an army training exercise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.