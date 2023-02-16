We've had a lot of interest on social media and online.- Daphne McEachern
A stunning lifestyle property in Port Fairy is on the market for $2.6 million.
Real estate agent Daphne McEachern said the property boasted a four-bedroom home, a self-contained one-bedroom unit and a bungalow on nine acres
Ms McEachern said the property had attracted interest from buyers across the state.
She said it would be a perfect family home or a bed and breakfast.
It offers stunning rural views and is located close to East Beach.
"We've had a lot of interest on social media and online," she said.
The property also offers two large 70-square-metre sheds, a water bore for gardening and three-phase power.
She said the property would be perfect for people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of metropolitan areas.
The median sale price of houses in Port Fairy is $1.19 million for a three-bedroom house, according to the Real Estate Institute of Victoria.
That increases to $1.25 million for a four-bedroom house.
This is above the regional Victoria average of $610,000.
The median price hit the $1 million mark in mid-2022.
The median price of Warrnambool homes is $605,000, which was a reduction of 0.8 per cent in the past quarter. Portland houses are more affordable, with a median price of $450,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.