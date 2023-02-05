A new physiotherapy clinic has opened in Warrnambool, helping to meet a regional demand for pelvic floor specialists.
Chloe Burger has been working as a physiotherapist for six years and has seen firsthand the demand for pelvic floor physiotherapists in the south-west.
She has opened The Lady Physio in Raglan Parade, just up from the Fletcher Jones gardens, after moving from Port Fairy where the clinic was based for 18 months.
Miss Burger specialises in physiotherapy, men's and women's pelvic health physiotherapy and exercise rehabilitation.
"It interests me because a lot of my friends have had babies and haven't had the best experiences," Miss Burger said.
"I'm wanting to make that experience a lot better for people and with all my training, it can be a lot better. People go through a lot to have their babies. I'm really interested in that women's health area."
Miss Burger, who was raised in the south-west, growing up in Penshurst and Port Fairy, said there was a physiotherapist shortage.
"Everyone's having trouble recruiting," she said. "There's a couple of other people who do women's physio in Warrnambool but it's at least a six-week wait to get in to see anyone. There's a massive demand for it."
She works a few days a week, including some Saturday and after work appointments. Miss Burger said women experiencing incontinence or prolapse, and all pregnant and postnatal women should be seen by a physiotherapist trained in pelvic floor assessment to treat and prevent incontinence, prolapse and musculoskeletal issues.
Miss Burger encouraged pregnant women to book an appointment so they knew how to do a pelvic floor exercise properly prior to birth.
"Then you can train your pelvic floor to be as good as it can be before you have a baby, then afterwards it's so much quicker and easier to recover," she said.
"Everyone should have a six week check-up with a physio, the same you would with a doctor after you've had a baby.
"Even if you don't have any issues, it's going to prevent issues longer term, like incontinence and prolapse later in life. It's really good to get checked, especially if you have issues as well."
She said women shouldn't to be embarrassed to seek help or talk about their issues. "Most of the time we can fix things or really improve things with a few sessions so it's not going to usually cost a lot of money," she said. "Sometimes it's only one or two sessions and you don't have to come back unless issues come up again."
