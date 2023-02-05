The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The Lady Physio opens new clinic in Warrnambool

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
February 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Burger has opened The Lady Physio in Warrnambool's Raglan Parade. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A new physiotherapy clinic has opened in Warrnambool, helping to meet a regional demand for pelvic floor specialists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.