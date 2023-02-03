A dream seven years in the making has a former builder and teacher making scones and tea in an historic inn.
Koroit's Olde Courthouse Inn on the corner of Commercial Road and High Street has been transformed into a bustling tea house.
The Art of Tea is the passion project of local couple Julie and Greg Lamond, who opened the doors to their new business on Wednesday. Ms Lamond said she wasn't quite prepared for its popularity.
"It was a bit overwhelming at the start, but it's been really good," she said.
"We opened this week, we didn't advertise, there was only a blackboard out the front of the place that said we were opening and we were flat out.
"Somebody said we should advertise on social media, but I was kind of glad we didn't.
"We've had a lot of people come through, we had people coming in today that were also in yesterday."
She said the store, which could comfortably seat about 30 people, had been a long time in the making.
"My husband and I changed careers to make this happen," Ms Lamond said.
"My husband was a builder and has been renovating this house for seven years, now he's on the coffee machine.
"I've been teaching at the Portland specialist school and I've taken a year off to see if opening up is a viable option. I do all the cooking.
"I've got four senior students coming every Wednesday for work experience, which is great.
"The aim is to be an equal and inclusive employer. We want to be very supportive of people with special needs. We also have disability access throughout the building."
She explained the property was built in the 1900s and was originally an inn and a pub, run by several owners.
She said the pub closed down in the '70s and had been an airbnb until the couple moved in and used it as a private residence.
"It's been my dream to open up," Ms Lamond said.
"It's been seven years of hard work."
