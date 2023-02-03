The Standard
Two-year good behaviour bond involves paying $2000 to the Warrnambool court fund

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:07pm
Vigilante who attacked and robbed 16-year-old intellectually disabled victim placed on bond

A 31-year-old Warrnambool man who's car was torched has been placed on a bond after falsely blaming, assaulting and robbing an intellectually disabled 16-year-old child.

Andrew Thomson

