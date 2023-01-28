UPDATE, 11.30pm:
Premier Speedway has announced Sunday's racing will begin at 3pm.
Public gates will open at 2pm.
EARLIER
The second night of the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway has been abandoned because of rain.
Premier Speedway Club officials announced the decision after a meeting with drivers about 9.30pm.
Only time trials and five of the 12 scheduled heats were completed by that time.
The club intends to run a super Sunday finale but details, including a start time, have not yet been revealed.
There is a strong chance of rain on Sunday morning but the afternoon and evening is expected to be clear.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.