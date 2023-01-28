The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Night two of the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic abandoned

Updated January 28 2023 - 11:40pm, first published 10:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Umbrellas were up at Premier Speedway on Sunday night. Picture by Sean McKenna

UPDATE, 11.30pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.