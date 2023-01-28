Police are investigating a suspicious fire near Nigretta Falls overnight that damaged about 30 hectares of land.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said Portland Crime Investigation Unit detectives were investigating the matter.
"It's believed bushland in a reserve off Nigretta Falls Access Road caught fire and spread to adjoining paddocks about 2.30am," the spokeswoman said.
"Investigators were told up to 30 hectares were burnt before being contained.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation into the incident is ongoing."
Bainbridge CFA volunteer firefighter Hardy Clemens said crew members were called to the fire at about 2am.
"The fire was so big it could be seen from our shed," he said.
"It's not a good thing to see. It will be a long day for the 20 plus crew that turned out and many, many hours of blacking out to go."
He said it took firefighters about five hours to contain the fire, with volunteers remaining on site to black out the fire.
Anyone who witnessed the fire or with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
