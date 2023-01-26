The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Fisheries Authority urges caution after great white shark sighted in Portland

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large shark has been reported in the waters near Portland. This is a file image.

The Victorian Fisheries Authority is issuing a safety warning after a two-and-a-half metre great white shark was sighted near Portland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.