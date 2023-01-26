The Victorian Fisheries Authority is issuing a safety warning after a two-and-a-half metre great white shark was sighted near Portland.
The shark, which was reported near the water tower at Anderson Point, is considered dangerous due to its large size.
It's believed the increase in shark activity near Portland in recent days is due to two whale carcasses in the area. Those carcasses can attract sharks and bring them closer to the shore than normal.
The VFA is monitoring the situation and providing advice to relevant authorities.
In the meantime, residents are being asked to avoid the area and not to enter the water at closed beaches.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
